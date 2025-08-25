MURIC Demands Muslim Governors in South-West, Says Region ‘Ripe’ After Six Years of Christian Leadership

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has declared the South-West “ripe” for Muslim governors, insisting that political parties must field Muslim candidates in the 2027 elections.

In a statement made available to The News Chronicle on Monday, August 25, 2025, MURIC’s Executive Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, lamented that all six governors in the region over the past six years have been Christians, describing the situation as a “glaring religious imbalance.”

“With the exception of Osun and Ekiti, which will hold elections in 2026, gubernatorial contests are due in the South-West in 2027. Yet, every state in the region currently parades Christian governors, leaving Muslims sidelined at both executive and administrative levels.” Akintola said.

MURIC warned that continued exclusion undermines democracy by shutting out a significant section of the population from governance.

“We therefore advise political parties in the region to pick Muslims as their gubernatorial candidates. This will serve as a guarantee to secure Muslim votes in their elections,” the statement added.