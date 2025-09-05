spot_img
September 5, 2025

Gov. Sule Flags Off Tree Planting Campaign in Nasarawa

News
By: Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu

Governor Sule Praises Tinubu for Listening to Governors’ Concerns Over VAT Increase
Nasarawa state Governor, Abdullahi Sule

Governor Abdullahi Audu Sule of Nasarawa State has launched a tree planting campaign aimed at mitigating the impact of climate change and fostering environmental sustainability across the state.

The initiative, which kicked off in Karu Local Government Area, is part of the state’s drive to promote greener communities, combat erosion, and improve the health and well-being of residents. Speaking while planting a tree to mark the event, Governor Sule said the campaign aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s broader commitment to environmental conservation and community development.

“The campaign seeks to beautify the state, reduce the impact of erosion, and foster a healthier environment for residents,” he said.

The governor further revealed that his administration had distributed sufficient waste bins across all 13 local government areas to ensure proper disposal and management of waste. He added that with climate-smart innovations, waste could be converted into useful resources for agriculture and power generation, thereby contributing to economic prosperity.

In her remarks, Princess Margaret Elayo, Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, called on residents to support the government’s efforts by properly managing their waste. She warned that improper disposal had been a major cause of environmental degradation and desertification in many communities.

Elayo urged residents to take advantage of the waste bins provided at strategic locations for collection by the Nasarawa State Waste Management Agency (NASWAMSA).

Traditional leaders also lent their voices at the event. Pharm. Luka Panya-Bab, the Esu Karu, and Abubakar Madaki, Chairman of Karu LGA, highlighted local challenges, particularly road blockades at Old Karu and Rugan Madaki. They said the situation has worsened traffic congestion and created hardships for motorists in the area.

Governor Sule’s administration has continued to emphasize environmental protection as a central pillar of its development agenda, with the new tree planting campaign serving as another step toward combating the threats of climate change in Nasarawa State.

BREAKING: Councillor Kidnapped as Fresh Violence Hits Southern Kaduna Despite Peace Pact
FMC Jalingo Appeal to Federal Government for Funding
Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu
Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu

