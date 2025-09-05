BREAKING: Councillor Kidnapped as Fresh Violence Hits Southern Kaduna Despite Peace Pact

Bandits have kidnapped Hon. David Ali Gwantu, councillor for Gwantu Ward in Sanga LGA, Kaduna State. He was abducted from his residence shortly after midnight on Friday.

The abduction comes days after seven victims, mostly minors, killed in recent attacks were buried in Kauru LGA. Armed assailants had struck multiple villages despite Kaduna’s new “peace pact” with bandit leaders under the Kaduna Model.

The initiative, which saw over 200 fighters surrender, was meant to restore security, but critics say it lacks transparency and excludes victims, raising doubts about its sustainability.