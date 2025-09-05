FMC Jalingo appeal to federal government for funding

An appeal has been made to the Federal Government to improve funding to the Federal Medical Center Jalingo.

The Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Dr. Aisha Adamu made the appeal during a Town Hall meeting at Camp View event Center, Jalingo.

“The Federal government should improve funding as well as timely release of overhead cost and capital votes to the centre.

She said that the meeting became critically necessary to seek the support of the community towards improved and efficient service delivery.

According to her, FMC, Jalingo needs the support of the community hence the town hall meeting.

“The main focus of the meeting is to strengthen the relationship we have with the community, to understand ourselves and to know each other’s expectations too.

“We are determined to use technology to improve our services and also want to build partnership and collaborate with members of the community so that our services will improve, so that we can serve you better, and by so doing, improve the health indices of the community.

“FMC, Jalingo is faced with inadequate funding, delayed and inadequate release of overhead and capital allocation, high cost of electricity and diesels.

“Though the challenges are there, but challenges cannot stop us, they are ways of directing us to where we need to improve and excel,” she said.

Speaking, Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State

commended the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Jalingo under the leadership of Dr. Aisha Shehu Adamu for the massive infrastructural development and improved medical care service delivery.

The Governor represented by Barrister Timothy Kataps, Secretary to the Government of the State described the achievements of the centre within the past four years as unpresidented.

He pledged the support of the state in moving the center forward.

“Dr. Adamu has been able to develop FMC, Jalingo with infrastructural facilities that gave the hospital a name to reckon with, and an opportunity to compete with other FMCs’ across the country.

“I therefore, pledge to assist the management of the hospital with the necessary support that would help in providing health care delivery services to the people of the State.

“FMC demands improved funding, timely release of overhead, capital votes for effective service delivery at all times, – he said.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the occasion who doubled as the Head of Service of the State, Dr. Ahmed Hamidu Kara commended the MD for the giant strides, adding that the governor and government of the State are proud of her leadership styles.

He called on the participants to give attention to the management of the hospital while giving accounts of her stewardship.

“This can enable you to access her performance and advise her where necessary”.

In his good will message, Comrade Ben Adaji, a veteran journalist, lauded the Medical Director, Dr. Aisha Adamu for performing better than the former male MDs in the centre and urged her to do more saying Taraba is her State.

On his part, National Director, CEMON, Aliyu Kuru advised the management, and friends of the hospital committee to approach the likes of the MD, Chief Executive officer of Dangote Groups for assistance and urged the hospital to always engage the media in a question and answers during town Hall meetings to serve as feedback mechanism.

Barrister Sunday Stephen from Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) who spoke on the issue of Corporate Social Responsibility said the MD should request from commercial Banks like Zenith, Access, UBA, among other financial institutions in the State for the provision of MRS machines.

“The MD can specifically write letter to Zenith Bank to provide the hospital with MRS machine, we cannot continue to say, Taraba is not good, what are you doing to contribute to the development of the State?, he asked,” he queries.

The event witnessed participants from the student’s union leaders, women organisations, religious bodies, NGOs, market women, farmers organisations as well as other relevant bodies.