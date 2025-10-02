JUST IN: Court Throws Out Rivers Emergency Suit Against Tinubu as “Frivolous, Baseless”

The Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed a lawsuit challenging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

Justice James Omotosho, delivering judgment on Thursday, ruled that the five plaintiffs led by Belema Briggs lacked the legal standing to contest the March 18, 2025 proclamation.

The News Chronicle reported that the emergency rule, which suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the State House of Assembly for six months, also paved the way for the appointment of an administrator to run the state.

Justice Omotosho held that only the Supreme Court could hear such a case, stressing that the plaintiffs were neither state officials nor legislators and had not shown any injury beyond that of ordinary citizens.

He added that they also failed to secure the consent of the Rivers State Attorney General.

The judge further noted that Tinubu’s justification that the emergency was declared to avert a breakdown of law and order was never challenged.

Labeling the suit “frivolous and baseless,” Omotosho said the plaintiffs had no mandate to act on behalf of the people of Rivers State.