Gov. Bello procures security vehicles to check banditry

Following the presidential order to use air power against bandits in Niger state, Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, has procured 12 Hilux Vans and 120 motorcycles to the four worse hit local governments in the state which include Rafi, Munya, Shiroro, and Mariga Local government.

Addressing journalists along with all the service chiefs in the state, the governor said “It is out of place to address the press on security plans but we need to do it to bridge the gaps between people and the government. We have to re-strategize our plans because all our plans are already before the public domain, we live in a society that you cannot even trust your neighbours even in this hall yes!”

The governor said the state after careful analysis of the security situations on the ground, had decided to use the vigilante groups who know the nooks and crannies of the affected areas.

He maintained that though it is out of place to give out information about security plan, for the fact that everything is been politicized, the government has no option than to give detail explanation of the true side of the story so that it will not appear as if it is sleeping over the matter.

He admitted that the uniform men are been killed in the country on a daily bases, even as he admonished Nigerians to encourage those in front line battle rather than criticize them. “You see, when someone is in battle line all you need to do is to pray for him, support him and encourage him.”

The presidency had recently ordered the use of air force to flush out bandits in the Niger forest.