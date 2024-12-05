Google, Microsoft, TikTok, Others Pay ₦2.55 Trillion in H1 2024 Taxes – NITDA

According to the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), in the first half of this year, international digital corporations operating in the nation—including Google, Microsoft, and TikTok—paid a total of N2.55 trillion in taxes.

The agency made this revelation in a statement released on Tuesday by Mrs. Hadiza Umar, its director of corporate communications and media relations, citing information from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Google, Microsoft, X, and TikTok were particularly recognized by NITDA for adhering to the Code of Practice for Interactive Computer Service Platforms/Internet Intermediaries.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), and NITDA released the Code, providing precise instructions for fostering online safety and controlling offensive content.

Positive Outcomes From Regulation

NITDA pointed out the regulatory framework’s effects and also noted that it has increased government income by allowing digital enterprises to pay taxes.

According to data from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), foreign digital businesses operating in Nigeria, including interactive computer service platforms and internet intermediaries (like social media platforms), paid more than N2.55 trillion (roughly $1.5 billion) in taxes in the first half of 2024.

“This significant increase in revenue underscores the role of robust regulatory frameworks in shaping compliance and driving revenue growth in the digital economy,” the NITDA noted.

Report on Code Compliance

According to NITDA, all digital platforms have been working to resolve user safety concerns in accordance with the Code and their community guidelines. The agency provided an update on the degree of compliance with the Code of Practice for Interactive Computer Service Platforms/Internet Intermediaries.

The most noteworthy finding from all of the platforms’ combined statistics is that:

In 2023, 4,125,283 (four million, one hundred and twenty-five thousand, two hundred and eighty-three) complaints were registered on the platforms.

Takedown of content: 65.8 million

After user appeal, the following content was deleted and re-uploaded: 379,433

Accounts closed and deactivated: 12.09 million.

NITDA highlights the necessity of ongoing cooperation and innovation to tackle new issues and guarantee a safer and more responsible digital environment while praising the advancements accomplished.

What To Note

The Code, which aims to control online publications and blogs on social media, was introduced by NITDA in June 2022.

The Code stipulates that social media and other online platforms must:

Respond quickly when a user or an approved government agency notifies you that there is illegal content on your platform.

If someone is being harassed, defamed, or intimidated by non-consensual content that reveals their private areas, complete or partial nudity, sexual acts, deepfakes, or revenge porn, take immediate action to remove, disable, or prohibit access.

When a court order is required, disclose the identity of the person who created the content on its platform.

As long as an order of this kind is in place to prevent, detect, investigate, or prosecute an offense on Nigeria’s sovereignty and integrity, public order, security, diplomatic relations, a felony, the incitement of an offense related to any of those mentioned above, or concerning rape, child abuse, or sexually explicit material, then it will be applicable.

