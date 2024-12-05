Mercy Aigbe Expresses Heartbreak After Devastating Fire Destroys Her Properties

Nollywood star and movie producer Mercy Aigbe Adeoti is heartbroken after losing her multimillion-naira properties in Lagos to a devastating fire.

The actress, took to Instagram on Wednesday night to share a video of the blazing inferno that consumed her property.

In the video, the flames ravaged the luxury building, reducing valuable possessions to nothing but ashes.

Despite the immense loss, Mercy Aigbe expressed her gratitude that no lives were harmed in the fire. https://www.instagram.com/ reel/DDKvfJoN-Ay/?utm_source= ig_web_copy_link&igsh= MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

“Devastated, but I thank God no life was lost. It is well,” she shared in her post, resonating with fans and colleagues who flooded the comments with messages of support and sympathy.

