Displaced Maiduguri Flood Victims Cry Out for Relief Aid

Victims of the devastating September 10 flood in Maiduguri, Borno State, say they have yet to receive any relief aid from the government, on Wednesday.

Displaced residents, particularly those from unofficial camps like Fariya Garkin Block, accuse authorities of neglecting them despite widespread destruction caused by the collapse of the Alau Dam, which displaced over 400,000 people and affected two million.

Umar Abubakar and others from the Fariya camp report dire conditions, including lack of shelter, food, clean water, and healthcare, with women and children falling ill.

Similarly, Bukar Aisamim from Fariya Buzu camp described surviving by God’s grace but struggling with hunger, mosquitoes, and illness.

While funds have been allocated, Ali Bolori, an adviser to Governor Babagana Zulum, stated that relief for unofficial camps is delayed pending proper data collection to prevent misuse.

Bolori urged victims to report their cases for investigation, assuring that aid distribution is ongoing in prioritized areas.

