Google Maps Timeline Error Wipes Users’ Location History

Google Maps users recently encountered a problem after a technical issue caused their saved location history to disappear.

This unexpected loss affected people who had opted to store their Maps Timeline data either on their devices or in an encrypted cloud backup.

The Timeline feature, which tracks users’ location history, had undergone changes months ago, allowing this storage flexibility.

However, earlier this month, some users complained about missing data, prompting Google to acknowledge the glitch and inform affected users via email.

According to reports, Google admitted that a technical malfunction was behind the accidental deletion of Timeline data for several users.

Some of them reported losing their location history from the past two weeks.

Google recommended that users update their Google Maps app and attempt to restore lost data by checking their cloud backups.

To retrieve the missing Timeline data, users were advised to open the app, tap their profile picture, select “Your Timeline,” and look for a cloud icon to import the saved information.

Unfortunately, those without a backup have no way of recovering their deleted history.

While some users successfully restored their Timeline data from the cloud, others found their backups incomplete or missing entirely.

Google also reminded users that the cloud backup option is not automatically enabled and urged them to manually back up their Timeline history to avoid future issues.