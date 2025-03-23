Mother of Katsina State Governor, Hajiya Safara’u Umaru Barebari Passes Away

Hajiya Safara’u Umaru Barebari, the mother of Katsina State Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, has passed away.

According to report, a reliable family source confirmed that she died early Sunday morning after a short illness.

A close family associate described Hajiya Safara’u as “a pillar of support and a mother to all,” adding that her kindness and wisdom will be greatly missed.

The source also noted that she lived a humble and generous life, always ensuring the well-being of those around her.

Apart from Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, her other notable children include the Village Head of Radda, Alhaji Kabir Umar Radda, and Hajiya Hauwa Umar Radda, the former wife of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

At the time of this report, sympathizers were visiting the family to offer their condolences.