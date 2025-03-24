Best Anambra Student in NECO Gets N500,000 Cash Award from Soludo

Anambra State Governor Prof Chukwuma Soludo has handed over a cheque of N500,000 as a cash award to Miss Ifebude Chelsea Benson, the overall best candidate in the 2023 National Examination Council (NECO) Senior Secondary Schools Certificate Examination.

Miss Ifebude, a native of Ndikelionwu in Orumba North LGA, scored A1 in all the nine subjects she took during the examination.

She has since been offered admission and has been studying Medicine and Surgery at the University of Abuja.

The Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, presented the award on behalf of the Governor to the recipient, who was represented by her father, Mr Ben Benson.

According to the Education Commissioner, the award was the governor’s way of encouraging academic excellence among Anambra pupils and students.

She revealed that the state government had made serious investments in state education, all in a bid to bring education in the state at par with what is obtained in developed countries and equip the Anambra child to compete favorably with their peers anywhere.

Reacting, the father of the recipient, Mr Benson, thanked Soludo for the award, which stands him out as a Governor who encourages hard work.

He noted that the award would go a long way toward spurring her child to strive to be her best and portray the state positively.