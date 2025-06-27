Germany Moves to Ban DeepSeek App Over Data Privacy Issues

Germany has asked Apple and Google to remove the DeepSeek app from their stores over concerns that the Chinese AI company is unlawfully sending users’ data to China.

The request was made by Germany’s data protection commissioner, who explained that DeepSeek failed to prove that personal data of users in Germany is safe under Chinese law.

She said the company could not meet the data protection standards required within the European Union.

The app, created by a Chinese tech startup, has gained attention for its low-cost AI model, which it claims rivals those built by major U.S. firms.

However, its operations have faced questions in Europe and the United States due to its approach to user privacy.

Germany’s data authority had asked DeepSeek to meet the conditions required for data transfers outside the EU or to withdraw the app voluntarily.

After the company failed to act, the regulator moved forward with a formal request to Apple and Google.

Germany’s move follows actions by other European countries.

Earlier this year, Italy blocked DeepSeek from its app stores, pointing to the company’s unclear handling of personal data.

The Netherlands has banned it on government devices, and Belgium has warned officials against using the app.

In Spain, a consumer group has urged the country’s data agency to examine possible risks from the app.