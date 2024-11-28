Google Chat Introduces Instant Voice Meetings

Google Chat has introduced a new feature that allows users to instantly start voice or video meetings directly from within their chats, a feature that mirrors Slack’s Huddles.

With this update, users can quickly transition from a regular chat to a voice or video call, making it easier to communicate in real-time without leaving the platform.

To begin a huddle, users need to click on the drop-down menu next to the call icon and select the “Start the huddle” option.

The call will begin as an audio-only conversation, but participants have the option to switch to video or share their screen, just like they would in Google Meet.

This provides a seamless experience for team communication, whether discussing a topic briefly or holding a more detailed conversation.

Initially announced as part of a broader Google Chat update last year, this feature is now rolling out to all Workspace users. It is expected to be fully available over the next few weeks.

This new addition is part of Google’s ongoing effort to enhance its productivity tools and compete with similar features offered by other collaboration platforms like Slack.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...