BREAKING: DSS Arrests Take-It-Back Organizer in Kano Over Alleged Facebook Post

Pro-democracy group, Take-It-Back Movement (TIB), has raised concerns over the arrest of its Kano State organizer, Zubair, by the Department of State Services (DSS). 
Zubair was reportedly detained early Thursday, with sources suggesting the arrest may be linked to a Facebook post critical of the government.
TIB claims Zubair is being transferred to Abuja and has called for his immediate and unconditional release.
The arrest adds to ongoing concerns about a crackdown on dissent in Nigeria, with activists and critics frequently targeted by security agencies under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.
