Gombe State Signs MoU with Chinese Engineering Firm for 100MW Solar Plant to Boost Local Energy Supply

The Gombe State Government on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China Railway 18th Bureau Group, an international engineering firm known for large-scale infrastructure and energy projects, to build a 100-megawatt solar power plant in the state.

The agreement follows recent meetings between Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya and top executives of China Railway 18th Bureau Group during his visit to China.

Sanusi Ahmad Pindiga, Gombe State’s Commissioner of Energy and Mineral Resources, signed on behalf of the state, while Wan Lian Yu, Group Managing Director of China Railway 18th Bureau Group, signed for the company.

At the signing event at the Government House in Gombe, Governor Yahaya emphasized the importance of local power generation for economic growth and for addressing recurring power outages.

“I am pleased to welcome the management of China Railway 18th Bureau here in Gombe, marking a direct follow-up to our initial discussions in China. This MoU represents the start of a transformative project that will enhance electricity supply and bring prosperity to our people,” said Governor Yahaya.

He noted that the agreement would soon move to a formal contract phase, setting the stage for project implementation. “With this project, we expect job creation, increased investments, and a stable energy supply that will support economic growth in Gombe and the northeast region,” he added.

The governor also highlighted the recent nationwide blackout that impacted Gombe and other parts of northern Nigeria, emphasizing that having local power stations and alternative energy sources could reduce the impact of such disruptions.

He pointed out that the state is leveraging the new Electricity Act, which allows states to generate, distribute, and sell their own electricity, helping to lessen reliance on the national grid.

“This partnership with China Railway 18th Bureau is a testament to our commitment to sustainable energy and economic resilience. Solar energy offers a dependable and eco-friendly option for meeting our growing energy needs,” he stated.

Xue Dewen, General Manager of China Railway 18th Bureau Group’s International Engineering Company, expressed confidence in his company’s ability to deliver a high-quality solar system and praised Governor Yahaya’s vision for energy independence and economic progress.

“Our team is fully prepared to carry out this project with the highest standards,” Dewen affirmed.

The event was attended by Gombe State’s Chief of Staff, Abubakar Inuwa Kari, Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Zubair Muhammad Umar, and the Commissioner of Trade, Industry and Tourism, Nasiru Mohammed Aliyu, along with other officials from both parties.

