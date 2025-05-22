BREAKING: Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Faces Criminal Charges Over Assassination Allegations

The Nigerian government has filed criminal charges against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan following her claims on national television that Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello plotted to assassinate her.

The charges, based on her April 3, 2025 appearance on Channels TV’s Politics Today, include defamation under Section 391 of the Penal Code, punishable by Section 392.

During the interview, Akpoti-Uduaghan stood by her claims, questioning the removal of her security and suggesting it was a setup to make her vulnerable.

She also alleged that a secret meeting took place where plans to recall or eliminate her were discussed.

This is not the first time the senator has voiced concerns for her safety, previously accusing Akpabio of sexual harassment. Her six-month suspension from the Senate followed soon after, officially cited as “misconduct.”