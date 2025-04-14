Global Leaders Meet in London to Mark 11 Years Since Chibok Girls’ Abduction

The United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Amina J. Mohammed, the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, and the Chief Operating Officer of the Murtala Muhammed Foundation (MMF), Dr. Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode, will join other global speakers today in London to mark the 11th anniversary of the Chibok Girls’ abduction.

The event includes a panel discussion and a powerful photo exhibition.

Dr. Muhammed-Oyebode announced the event in Lagos on Sunday, saying she would lead a discussion titled: “The Stolen Daughters of Chibok: Resilience, Justice, and Global Lessons.”

The commemoration brings together international leaders, academics, and human rights advocates to reflect on the tragedy’s long-term impact on education, gender equality, and conflict recovery.

Dr. Muhammed-Oyebode, who has worked tirelessly to keep the memory of the Chibok girls alive, will open the session with remarks highlighting the ongoing suffering of the girls and their communities, who continue to be affected by insurgent violence in Nigeria.

“This isn’t just about remembering the past it’s about confronting a continuing crisis,” she said. “We’re gathering to honour the kidnapped girls and to demand accountability. The violence against girls must not be ignored.”

Speakers include Amina J. Mohammed, legal expert Bulama Bukarti, human rights activist Osai Ojigho, and Dr. Elizabeth Pearson. The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, who is the Honorary Patron of the photo exhibition, will also give a special address.

The exhibition will feature powerful images capturing the emotional aftermath of the abduction from the pain of the girls’ families to the loss of future opportunities for many.

“This event is not just about remembering the Chibok girls,” Dr. Muhammed-Oyebode said, “It’s a call to action to raise global awareness, push for justice, and support education as a path to healing and empowerment.”

The Chibok abduction on April 14, 2014, drew international attention, but many of the girls are still missing. Sadly, abductions and violence continue in parts of Nigeria, affecting countless more children.

“We can’t afford to forget,” Dr. Muhammed-Oyebode warned. “Silence is dangerous, and inaction is a betrayal.”