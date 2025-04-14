Senate Chief Whip Blast Federal Government Over Rising Insecurity in Borno

Senator Mohammed Monguno, who represents Borno North and also serves as the Senate Chief Whip, has blasted the federal government over its failure to protect Nigerians.

He stated that any government that cannot safeguard its citizens loses its right to govern.

His comments come shortly after Senator Ali Ndume of Borno South urged President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency on security and the economy, warning that inaction could push the country deeper into crisis.

Speaking to News Central in Maiduguri after a security meeting on Monday, Monguno said the primary duty of government is to ensure the safety and well-being of its people. He emphasized that the recent spike in Boko Haram attacks in Borno State required urgent attention.

“We met with security chiefs due to the resurgence of Boko Haram activities across the state,” Monguno explained. “We called on them to redeploy more personnel and resources to Borno, especially those previously sent to other regions.”

He stressed, “Security is the core responsibility of any government. If a government fails to maintain peace and protect lives and property, it has no business staying in power even a minute longer than necessary.”

Monguno also said that stakeholders from various security agencies were brought together to share ideas and work on strategies to restore peace in Borno North, a region that has long suffered from insurgent violence.

Governor Babagana Zulum had earlier raised similar concerns, warning about a rise in Boko Haram attacks and kidnappings across the state.