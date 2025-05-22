UBA and Access Bank Top Nigeria’s Most Valuable Banking Brands In 2025

Nigeria’s banking sector is brighter than ever in 2025, with United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Access Bank the strongest brand leaders.

Banks not only dominated the table in Brand Finance Nigeria’s latest report on Nigeria’s top 25 brands but were also responsible for most of the growth in brand values, accounting for less than 60 percent of the valuation.

Access Bank was Nigeria’s leading brand for the fourth consecutive year, valued at ₦893.3 billion. Dangote Cement is second with a 74 percent rise to ₦562.5 billion, powered by continued profitability and market dominance.

Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) came third with a gigantic leap in brand value to ₦524.7 billion, nearly three times last year’s figure. Zenith Bank came fourth with brand value growing 80 percent more to ₦454.8 billion, a sign of remarkable brand equity in Nigeria.

UBA lowered its position to sixth in brand value rankings as its value increased by 58 percent to ₦341 billion. The bank did prevail elsewhere, however—it was Nigeria’s leading brand in 2025 with a 92.4 out of 100 Brand Strength Index and the best AAA+ rating. This positions UBA among the highest echelons of brand power, consumer confidence, and popularity among Africa’s leading banks, such as Capitec in South Africa and Kenya’s Equity Bank.

First Bank of Nigeria also performed well, rising to the second rank in terms of brand power with a BSI rating of 92.1. Its inclination towards digitalization and customer ease has propelled its position by leaps and bounds.

In the meantime, Flour Mills of Nigeria, whose year-on-year top-line growth was a record, took fifth position on value rankings. Stanbic IBTC jumped from rank 13 to eight following a record 206 percent brand value growth, while GLO Mobile staged a stunning return to the top 10.

The 2025 rankings show that banks are weathering economic uncertainty and achieving unprecedented branding greatness. With increased investment in technology and customer focus, Nigeria’s banking giants are poised for brand supremacy to last.