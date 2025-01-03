Gift Orban Joins Hoffenheim, Lyon Confirms

Gift Orban (Photo Credit: Facebook || Hoffenheim)

Lyon has announced the transfer of Nigerian player Gift Orban to German outfit Hoffenheim in a deal worth €9 million.

“Olympique Lyonnais has announced the transfer of striker Gift Orban to German club Hoffenheim. The deal is worth €9 million, with a maximum bonus of €3 million (of which €1 million is guaranteed) and a 7.5% profit share on any potential future transfer.”

The Benue-born forward has struggled since arriving at Lyon in France last year from Belgian club Genk during the winter transfer window. He made 21 appearances for the club in 2024, scoring 5 goals.

Hoffenheim announced his arrival with the following inscription:

“GIFT ORBAN 14 This looks very good!”

