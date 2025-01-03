Davido’s Upcoming Album ‘5ive’ Promises to Change Lives

Nigerian music sensation David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, is set to make waves once again with his upcoming fifth studio album.

In a recent video shared from his private jet, where he was seen relaxing with his wife, Chioma, the Afrobeats star made a bold promise.

“In 2025, my fifth album is going to be amazing. It’s gonna change everybody’s lives,” Davido declared, hinting at something truly extraordinary.

The album, aptly titled 5ive, is scheduled to drop later this year. On December 5, 2024, Davido confirmed the news on Instagram, describing the project as “straight from the heart – my story, my truth, my growth.”

The excitement has already begun with the release of Funds, a single featuring Odumodublvck and Chike. The track brings a nostalgic vibe, sampling Brenda Fassie’s legendary 1997 hit “Vuli Ndlela”. Fans got a sneak peek of this collaboration during Davido’s birthday concert at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena.

Davido described the album as a tribute to dreamers and go-getters everywhere. “This one’s for everyone chasing what’s theirs! Thank you for riding with me. Let’s make history again!” he said.

5ive is Davido’s first album since the record-breaking success of Timeless, released in March 2023. That album soared to No. 2 on Billboard’s World Albums chart and No. 37 on the Billboard 200. It also earned a Grammy nomination for Best Global Music Album in 2024.

The standout track from Timeless, Unavailable featuring Musa Keys, became a fan favorite, peaking at No. 3 on the U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart and earning a nomination for Best African Music Performance.

With 5ive, Davido is gearing up to take his fans on another unforgettable journey. The anticipation is real, and 2025 couldn’t come any sooner!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...