Get Ready Students: WAEC Plans to Introduce Computer-Based Testing (CBT) for Examinations

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) is making significant progress in its plans to incorporate Computer-Based Testing (CBT) into the administration of its examinations.

Mr. Patrick Areghan, the Head of National Office (HNO) at WAEC, revealed this development during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

This initiative is part of WAEC’s vision for the future, with a focus on enhancing the examination process.

Mr. Areghan acknowledged the challenges of implementing CBT for practical and essay-based exams but emphasized that the council is advancing steadily in its planning.

He highlighted concerns about computer literacy, access to computer facilities, and electricity in schools as significant factors to consider in this transition.

The outgoing WAEC boss stated that the council has already finalized plans to introduce CBT for objective questions and intends to gradually expand its usage to include theory and practical papers.

However, he acknowledged that not all schools would be ready for this transition, suggesting the possibility of a segregated market where some schools continue with traditional pencil and paper exams.

In addition to the introduction of CBT, Mr. Areghan expressed his desire to see WAEC’s operations fully digitalized in the near future.

He pointed out that various sections of the council have already been digitalized under his leadership, including result checking and certificate verification.

Furthermore, Mr. Areghan aspired to elevate WAEC to a technology-driven examination body, enhance its international visibility, and explore the possibility of conducting the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) overseas in collaboration with the sub-region.

He also highlighted the successful launch of digital certificates and the establishment of the council’s Digital Security Printing Press as significant milestones during his tenure.

