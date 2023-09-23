10 men Manchester City edge Nottingham Forest

10 men Manchester City edged Nottingham Forest in a 2-0 full-time result at the Etihad Stadium. City are the only EPL side with a 100% win record following their 6 wins in 6 games this season.

Manchester City took an early lead following Foden’s early strike just seven minutes into the tie. Erling Haaland scored his 8th goal in the Premier League this season seven minutes later, aiding City to a 2-0 first-half lead. Rodri was sent off after pushing an opponent player following an altercation just a minute into the second half – a development that made Pep Guardiola, who also was shown a yellow card, to bring on Kalvin Philip and Nathaniel Ake.

Nigerian duo Ola Aina and Taiwo Awoniyi featured in the defeat suffered at the Etihad.

Manchester City retains the first spot on the Premier League log with 18 points from six wins.

