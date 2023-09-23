Bbnaija All Stars: How My Team Betrayed Me – Whitemoney 

Former Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Hazel Oyeze Onou, popularly known as Whitemoney, has pointed fingers at his team for his eviction from the reality show.

Whitemoney, who exited the show alongside Neo Energy, Alex, and houseguest Omashola on Sunday, expressed his disappointment in an interview with media personality Hero Daniels.

Whitemoney revealed, “During my stay in the All-Star House, I was facing both internal and external battles. And I felt it. Things were happening. When I came out, I discovered that a lot of things were happening to me when I was inside; my [Instagram] page got hacked, my votes got sold by my own team, internal betrayals.”

He went on to explain that he didn’t participate in the show with the sole intention of winning, believing that the ultimate winner would be a woman.

However, he was prepared to go far in the competition.

He expressed his hurt at discovering that his own team had allegedly betrayed him by selling his votes.

During his time in the Big Brother Naija All Stars house, Whitemoney’s Instagram page faced multiple hacking incidents.

Whitemoney previously emerged as the winner of the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition of the Big Brother Naija reality show in 2021.

