Ganduje Set to Resign as APC National Chairman

Unless there is a last-minute change, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, is expected to resign from his position on Friday.

According to sources, Ganduje will be replaced by one of the party’s national vice chairmen, who will serve in an acting capacity until a convention is held in December.

The decision is reportedly aimed at addressing concerns from party stakeholders in the North Central region, as well as growing internal opposition to Ganduje’s leadership.

Ganduje, who is from Kano State, was appointed in August 2023 following the resignation of Abdullahi Adamu. Since his appointment, stakeholders from the North Central zone have been advocating for the chairmanship position to return to their region.

Sources revealed that Ganduje agreed to step down as part of the APC’s broader plan to reposition itself ahead of the 2027 general elections.