Georgina Ibeh Calls Out Actors Trying to Control Her Casting Choices in Nollywood

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Georgina Ibeh recently voiced her frustration over a growing trend in the industry.

She shared on Instagram how some actors have started trying to control her casting decisions before agreeing to work on her films.

On November 12, 2024, Ibeh explained that after agreeing on payment, some actors now ask, “Who else is in the movie?”

While it’s normal to be curious about fellow cast members, she noticed that certain actors are going a step further, suggesting specific people they want in the cast and even refusing to participate if their preferences aren’t met.

Reflecting on one particular experience, she recounted how an actor’s management asked her about the rest of the cast lineup before they would agree to participate.

“So if I don’t cast the person you want, you won’t act in the movie?” she questioned, expressing disbelief.

Georgina ended her message by firmly stating that her production company, GI Films, won’t tolerate this behavior anymore.

She urged actors to focus on delivering great performances rather than dictating casting choices, making it clear that she values professionalism above all.

“I’ve tolerated a lot in this business, but this needs to stop. If I call you for a role, act and go home. Don’t try to control my casting choices!”

