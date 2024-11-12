U.S. Marshals Offer $25,000 Reward for Nigerian Fugitive Olalekan Abimbola Olawusi

The United States Marshals Service (USMS) has intensified its search for Olalekan Abimbola Olawusi, a Nigerian national wanted since 2017 for first-degree murder and severe child abuse in Providence, Rhode Island.

The fugitive, now one of the USMS’s 15 Most Wanted, has evaded capture for over seven years.

In 2017, Olawusi was charged with the murder of an adult victim and inflicting severe bodily harm on two children in Rhode Island.

Details from court records reveal the injuries to the children were so severe that the case gained widespread attention. While awaiting trial, Olawusi fled the United States, an act leading to an additional charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Olawusi, whose last known location was Providence, Rhode Island, is believed to have fled to Nigeria, where investigators suspect he is allegedly receiving help from family members to evade law enforcement. The USMS has labeled Olawusi a flight risk and armed and dangerous, cautioning the public against attempting to approach him.

Authorities describe Olawusi as 5’8” tall, weighing 185 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. His full name and aliases include Olalekan Abimbola Olawusi and Olekun Olawusi. He was born on July 15, 1976, and is classified as Black/African American.

In a statement released by the USMS, authorities announced a $25,000 reward for information leading to Olawusi’s arrest. “The United States Marshals Service is requesting assistance in locating Olalekan Olawusi. He is wanted in Rhode Island for first-degree murder and two counts of inflicting serious bodily harm on a child,” the agency said. USMS officials revealed the severity of his crimes, describing Olawusi’s continued evasion of justice as “a danger to public safety and a hindrance to justice.”

Members of the public with credible information are urged to contact the USMS through the following channels:

Law enforcement agencies have been instructed to confirm the warrant through the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) before proceeding with any arrest.

Given the fugitive’s potential danger, the USMS cautioned citizens against any attempt to apprehend Olawusi themselves. “This individual is considered armed and dangerous. We urge the public to prioritize their safety and cooperate with authorities instead,” an official stated.

The pursuit of Olawusi continues, and law enforcement officials remain committed to ensuring justice for the victims of his alleged crimes. “Delivering justice for these heinous acts is our top priority,” a USMS representative concluded.

This remains an active case, and authorities are hopeful that public cooperation will lead to a breakthrough in locating Olawusi and holding him accountable for his actions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...