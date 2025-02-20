General Ibrahim Babangida set to unveil Memoir Today in Abuja

Former military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), has relocated to Abuja since Monday to prepare for the launch of his much-anticipated memoir today.

IBB moved to the capital to oversee arrangements alongside his son and Yomi Ogunbiyi, a former Managing Director of the Daily Times.

To maintain secrecy, copies of the book have been kept sealed to prevent any leaks. Additionally, invitations to the event were strictly limited to high-profile guests.

An insider revealed that even from Babangida’s home state of Niger, only a few people were invited to attend the unveiling.

The event, held at the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, is strictly by invitation, with only selected media organizations granted access.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be the special guest of honor, while former Ghanaian president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is set to deliver the keynote address.

All living former Nigerian leaders are also expected as guests of honor, while Abdul Samad Rabiu and retired General Theophilus Danjuma are the chief launchers.

The book will be reviewed by former Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo. Notably, no serving Nigerian governor was invited to play any role at the event.

IBB’s memoir is expected to address lingering questions about the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election and other major decisions of his administration.

It will also shed light on his involvement in various military coups, his relationship with his late childhood friend Mamman Vatsa, and his contributions to Nigerian politics after stepping down from power.