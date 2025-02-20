Murder of Orsu-Obodo Vigilante Commander, Barbaric – Imo Legislature

The Imo State House Of Assembly on Wednesday, described the gruesome murder of the Vigilante Commander of Orsu-Obodo in Oguta State Constituency, Mr Chijoke Ebiri, and the attempted murder of the former Vigilante Commander, Mr Tochukwu Oshimiri, as barbaric.

Gunmen were said to have attacked and killed Ebiri in an ambush, while Oshimiri was said to have sustained fatal bullet wounds.

In a motion, the Member Representing Oguta State Constituency, Hon Gilbert Nwosu, explained that the late Vigilante Commander, Mr Chijoke Ebiri, was his community’s devoted and courageous protector.

Condemning the barbaric crime, the Oguta lawmaker, who is also the House Committee Chairman On Health, said the Orsu-Obodo community is in pain.

According to him, these barbaric acts are not only an attack on the victims but also an assault on the peace, stability, and security of Orsu-Obodo and the entire Oguta State Constituency.

While acknowledging and commending the efforts of the State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, and Security Agencies in combating insecurity, Nwosu added that Vigilante groups play a crucial role in complementing security efforts, especially in rural communities where the crime rate is on the increase, of which targeted assassination threatens the collective safety and security of the people.

The Oguta lawmaker further stated that in a bid to ensure insecurity in the community was nibbed in the bud, he and other Orsu-Obodo indigenes living abroad came together and set up the local Vigilante group, which has been collaborating with security agencies to ensure there is peace.

He, however, explained that the new security challenge could be spillovers from neighboring states.

He, therefore, called for an investigation into the recent spate of killings in Orsu-Obodo, insisting that it should end.

The Motion, seconded by the Member Representing Nkwerre State Constituency, Hon Barrister Chisom Ojukwu, was co-sponsored by seven other lawmakers and supported by six other lawmakers present with commendable submissions.

In their respective submissions, the lawmakers explained that insecurity is nobody’s friend, hence the need to continue supporting the efforts of the State Government and Security Agencies to secure society.

Condoling the Oguta lawmaker over the killings in Orsu-Obodo, they equally commended him for liaising with Oguta indigenes living abroad to set up the Vigilante to curb insecurity further.

They, however, insisted that since Governor Uzodimma and Security Agencies had effectively contained and brought restiveness in the area under control, the new security challenge could be spillovers from neighbouring states, and serious efforts should be made to ensure it doesn’t escalate.

They further noted that because security issues are not discussed in the open, the bereaved Oguta lawmaker was urged to go home and motivate the remaining members of the Orsu-Obodo Vigilante to remain alive to their duties.

Satisfied with contributions from Honourable Members, the Speaker, Rt Honourable Chike Olemgbe, put it to vote, and it was unanimously adopted that the House strongly condemn the gruesome murder.

The House also called on the Commissioner Of Police and all Relevant Security Agencies to immediately intensify investigations, apprehend the perpetrators, and bring them to justice without delay.

It further urged all Relevant Security Agencies to enhance security measures in Orsu-Obodo and the entire Oguta State Constituency, ensuring the safety of residents and local security personnel.