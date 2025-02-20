Dortmund, PSG, PSV and Madrid Secure Spots in Champions League Round of 16

The final four teams to book their places in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 are Borussia Dortmund, PSG, PSV, and Real Madrid, following their aggregate victories over their respective opponents.

On the decisive night of the knockout phase play-offs, Kylian Mbappé stole the spotlight with a stunning hat-trick, firing Real Madrid past Manchester City and into the last 16.

Paris advanced with ease, Borussia Dortmund successfully saw off Sporting CP, and PSV staged a dramatic late comeback against Juventus. UEFA.com recaps all the action.

Dortmund 0-0 Sporting CP (Aggregate: 3-0)

Despite Borussia Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy missing a second-half penalty, the German side secured their place in the round of 16 after a goalless draw with Sporting CP. Their commanding 3-0 win in the first leg in Portugal proved enough to see them through.

PSG 7-0 Brest (Aggregate: 7-0)

Paris Saint-Germain enjoyed a historic night, recording one of their biggest Champions League victories with a dominant 7-0 win over Brest. Seven different players—Bradley Barcola, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (a January signing from Napoli), Vitinha, 19-year-old French forward Désiré Doué, Nuno Mendes, Gonçalo Ramos, and 18-year-old midfielder Senny Mayulu—found the net. After a 2-0 lead at halftime, PSG added five more in the second half, sealing a comprehensive 7-0 aggregate triumph.

PSV 3-1 Juventus (Aggregate: 4-3)

Juventus failed to build on their first-leg advantage, becoming the only team in this knockout phase to squander a lead and miss out on qualification. PSV turned the tie around with a spirited 3-1 home victory, securing a 4-3 aggregate win and eliminating the Italian giants.

Real Madrid 3-1 Manchester City (Aggregate: 6-3)

Kylian Mbappé delivered a masterclass for Real Madrid, netting a sensational hat-trick to guide Los Blancos past Manchester City. With two goals in the first half and a third in the second, he recorded his third career Champions League hat-trick. Madrid advanced with an impressive 6-3 aggregate scoreline.

Teams Qualified for the Round of 16

League Phase Top Eight (Seeded, Ranked by Position)

Liverpool (ENG)

Barcelona (ESP)

Arsenal (ENG)

Inter Milan (ITA)

Atlético Madrid (ESP)

Bayer Leverkusen (GER)

Lille (FRA)

Aston Villa (ENG)

Knockout Phase Play-Off Winners (Unseeded, Ranked by Position)

Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Real Madrid (ESP)

Bayern Munich (GER)

PSV Eindhoven (NED)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Benfica (POR)

Feyenoord (NED)

Club Brugge (BEL)

The draw for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League round of 16, quarter-finals, and semi-finals will take place at 12:00 CET on Friday, February 21, at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.