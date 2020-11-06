Gbajabiamila Charges Legislative Aides to Stick to NASS’Revised Legislative Agenda

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has charged legislative aides to discharge their duties with utmost regard to the Revised Legislative Agenda of the 9th National Assembly and their respective rules of engagement.

Gbajabiamila was speaking as he unveils his three new aides. They are, Special Adviser, International Relations and Inter-Parliamentary, Dapo Oyewole; Special Assistant, Media Research and Documentation, John Ameh; and Special Assistant on National Security and Intelligence Reform, Dr. Charles Omole.

While their appointments take immediate effect, the Speaker has also appointed his former Special Adviser on Political Matters, Olanrewaju Smart, as his Deputy Chief of Staff.

This is coming as he carried out a minor reshuffle of his team for effective delivery of his Legislative Agenda for the 9th House of Representatives.

In the reshuffle, Seun Odofin, who was the Special Adviser, Administration, is now Special Adviser, Administration and Legislative Compliance, while Dubem Moghalu, the ex-Special Assistant, Policy/Research and Strategy is the Special Adviser, Policy/Research and Strategy.

Also, Miss Tabia Princewill, who was the Special Assistant, Inter-Parliamentary is now the Special Assistant, Social Development and Events, while Ibrahim Hamza Baba, who before now was the Special Assistant on Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) is now the Special Assistant, Humanitarian Affairs.