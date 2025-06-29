Ganduje Opposed Tinubu, APC Before Forced Resignation – Kano NNPP Boss

The Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kano State, Hashimu Dungurawa, has claimed that the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, did not resign voluntarily but was forced out of office.

Speaking to journalists in Kano on Saturday night, Dungurawa dismissed the official reason given for Ganduje’s resignation, which cited health concerns.

He argued that the real reason behind the resignation was Ganduje’s actions that, according to him, were undermining both the APC and President Bola Tinubu.

“Politically, we are not happy about Ganduje’s resignation,” Dungurawa said. “He was doing exactly what we wanted working against the success of APC and Tinubu. Whether people like it or not, Ganduje was acting like an enemy of Tinubu and the APC.”

Dungurawa further stated that Ganduje’s removal was a strategic move by the party leadership after realizing the damage he was allegedly causing from within.

“They didn’t remove him because he’s sick. If he knew he was old and ill, he shouldn’t have accepted the position in the first place. He was removed overnight because they saw he was destroying their party from the inside.”

On claims that Ganduje’s resignation was meant to pave the way for NNPP leader Rabiu Kwankwaso to return to the APC, Dungurawa disagreed. “That’s not true,” he said. “If that was the reason, Ganduje would have resigned earlier when the video of Kwankwaso at the Presidential Villa surfaced. It’s just political noise.”

He also linked Ganduje’s resignation to ongoing corruption allegations, particularly related to the upcoming Anambra elections.

“Some candidates collected evidence against him and presented it to President Tinubu. That’s what triggered his removal. Ganduje’s well known issues with corruption caught up with him again,” Dungurawa alleged.

On Kwankwaso’s political future, Dungurawa emphasized his loyalty. “I am not Kwankwaso, but I’m one of his loyal supporters. Wherever he goes, we’ll follow him whether he joins another party or leaves politics altogether, we’ll stand by him,” he concluded.