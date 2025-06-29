Why the APC National Chairmanship Should Return to North-Central

As the All Progressives Congress (APC) prepares for a major leadership reshuffle following the resignation of Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, voices from the North-Central zone are once again rising however, not in protest, but in demand for equity, justice, and adherence to internal party agreements.

The question now being asked across political circles is: Is it not time to return the National Chairmanship of the APC to the North-Central? The answer, by every measure of fairness and political balance, is a resounding yes.

Evidently, the APC’s March 2022 National Convention leadership adopted a zoning formula that placed the position of National Chairman in the North-Central geopolitical zone.

It was on the basis of this zoning formula that Senator Abdullahi Adamu from Nasarawa State emerged as National Chairman.

However, following Adamu’s resignation in 2023, the party leadership bypassed the original arrangement and appointed Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje from the North-West zone as his replacement.

This move not only violated the zoning principle but ignited a wave of discontent among North-Central APC stakeholders who felt sidelined.

North-Central states; comprising Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, and Plateau played a pivotal role in delivering votes for the APC in the 2023 general elections.

The zone boasts a significant number of APC governors, senators, and House of Representatives members.

In short, the North-Central was not just a participant in APC’s victory; it was a frontline contributor.

Rewarding such a zone with a return of the National Chairmanship is not merely a political courtesy, it is a necessary acknowledgment of contribution and a reaffirmation.

In all honesty, any sort of political marginalization will breed disaffection.

Ignoring the North-Central in the power-sharing equation, especially after having zoned the position to the region in 2022, risks alienating a core segment of the party’s base.

Already, chieftains and elders from the region, including the North-Central APC Forum led by Alhaji Saleh Zazzaga, have made public appeals for the party to right this wrong.

Their message is clear: if the APC must remain united, the principles of equity, inclusion, and rotational leadership must be upheld.

The North-Central is not lacking in capable, credible, and tested leaders who can take the APC to greater heights.

From former governors and ministers to respected technocrats and party loyalists, the region has a deep pool of experienced figures who understand both the vision of the party and the pulse of the people.

What is needed now is the political will by the National Executive Committee (NEC) and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reaffirm the 2022 zoning formula and return the Chairmanship to its rightful zone.

The question of who leads the APC at this critical juncture is not just about power, it’s about principle.

Returning the National Chairmanship to the North-Central will demonstrate the party’s commitment to fairness, internal democracy, and national cohesion.