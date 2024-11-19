21-year-old Ugandan TikToker Sentenced to 32 Months in Prison for Mocking President Museveni

A 21-year-old TikToker, Emmanuel Nabugodi, was sentenced on Monday, November 18, to 32 months in prison by Chief Magistrate Stellah Maris Amabilis at a court in Entebbe.

Nabugodi, who has over 20,000 followers on TikTok and is known for his comedy skits, pleaded guilty last week to charges of hate speech and spreading malicious information under Uganda’s Computer Misuse Act.

The charges stem from a video Nabugodi posted in which he staged a mock trial of President Yoweri Museveni, who has been in power since 1986 and called for the president’s public flogging. The video was deemed demeaning and an attack on the head of state.

“This court hopes that by the time the convict leaves prison, he would have learned that abusing people in the name of getting content is bad,” stated Magistrate Amabilis during sentencing. She added that the ruling aims to deter further online attacks against individuals, including the president. Nabugodi was described as “not remorseful” for his actions.

Rights groups have condemned the sentencing, calling it another example of President Museveni’s government suppressing free speech. Critics argue that the Computer Misuse Act, amended in 2022, is frequently weaponized against political opponents and social media critics. The law prohibits sharing content likely to “ridicule, degrade, or demean” any person, group, or entity.

Nabugodi’s case is the latest in a series of similar prosecutions. In July 2024, Edward Awebwa received a six-year sentence for TikTok posts critical of the president. Three other individuals await trial for alleged offenses linked to social media content.

In 2022, renowned Ugandan author Kakwenza Rukirabashaija faced “offensive communication” charges after criticizing Museveni and his son on Twitter. Rukirabashaija fled to Germany following a month in prison, where he reported being tortured.

The US State Department highlighted the Computer Misuse Act in its 2023 human rights report, noting it has been used to “intimidate internet users from criticizing government policies.” Rights groups argue the growing list of prosecutions shows the government’s increasing intolerance for dissent.

While Nabugodi has the right to appeal within 14 days, his case has sparked renewed calls for reforms to protect freedom of expression in Uganda.

