Delta Commissioner Advocates State-Level Involvement in the Environmental Components of NDDC Budget

Delta State’s Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Jamani Tommy Ejiro, has called for states in the Niger Delta to participate in the environmental components of the yearly budget of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Speaking on Tuesday at the NDDC Consultative Forum Meeting held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, the Commissioner emphasized the need for greater collaboration to ensure that NDDC projects align with the unique environmental challenges of the Niger Delta states.

He noted the importance of integrating state-level inputs into the Commission’s environmental plans and programs in its yearly budget. According to him, “Ensuring states actively contribute to the environmental components of the budget of the NDDC will allow for better alignment with peculiar challenges, reduce project duplication, leading to greater project sustainability and impact for the people of the region.”

He commended the NDDC for convening key stakeholders, policymakers, and experts to deliberate on critical environmental issues affecting the region and described the forum as a testament of all stakeholders’ collective commitment to the environmental restoration and sustainability of the Niger Delta region.

Highlighting some of the decades of environmental degradation caused by oil exploration and production activities, Mr. Jamani reiterated the urgent need for stricter regional policies to hold erring oil companies accountable for pollution caused by oil spills, gas flaring, and other harmful activities. “Our land, air, and water have suffered severe degradation, jeopardizing public health and sources of livelihoods,” he stated, urging the NDDC to take a leading role in advocating for environmental justice for the people of the region.

Speaking further, Mr. Jamani underscored the growing threats of flooding and gully erosion in Delta State, describing them as major concerns that require immediate collaborative intervention.

He appealed to the NDDC for targeted support, including the construction of drainage systems, collaboration in flood control measures such as the desolation of waterways, and community-based sensitization programs. “The recent flooding episodes have shown us that proactive and coordinated measures are critical to mitigating future disasters,” he stressed.

The Commissioner also raised concerns about indiscriminate dredging activities in the region and noted that dredging companies often bypass due process by operating without consulting the State Ministry of Environment or presenting approved Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) reports. “This disregard for due process leads to significant environmental damage and widespread complaints. It is an issue this forum must collectively address critically,” he asserted.

While calling for greater synergy, Mr. Jamani urged federal agencies, state governments, and the NDDC to work collaboratively to enforce environmental laws across the region.

He emphasized that such partnerships are essential for safeguarding the Niger Delta for present and future generations, aligning with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He reaffirmed the Executive Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori’s readiness to collaborate with all stakeholders to ensure sustainable development and environmental restoration across the Niger Delta.

Earlier in his welcome address, NDDC Director of of Environmental Protection and Control, Engr. Onouha Obeka stated that the Niger Delta Consultative Forum was birthed in 2021 with a vision of driving the 2020-2030 United Nation decade of Ecosystem Restoration in the Niger Delta Region.

The consultative forum meeting was attended by the Commissioner of Environment, House of Assembly members from the nine Niger Delta states, NDDC officials, and other stakeholders.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...