Fubara Sacks Rivers Pensions Board, Hands Duties to Accountant General

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on Friday ordered the immediate dissolution of the Rivers State Pensions Board.

In a statement issued in Port Harcourt by the State Head of Service, Mrs. Inyingi Brown, Fubara directed the State Accountant General’s office to take over the board’s functions pending the appointment of a new one.

The News Chronicle observed that members of the disbanded board were also instructed to surrender all assets and property in their possession to the board’s Director of Administration.

Meanwhile, the terse four-paragraph statement offered no explanation for the dissolution, which marks one of Fubara’s first major directives since assuming office.