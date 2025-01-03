Elderly Man Arrested in Kano for Alleged Ritual Plot Involving Baby’s Eyes

Police in Kano State have arrested an elderly man, identified as Malam Yahaya from the Utoro community, for allegedly orchestrating a ritual plot involving a baby’s eyes.

Yahaya was apprehended by officers from the Bompai Police Station on Thursday after a man he allegedly hypnotized, Kabir Sani, was caught attempting to carry out the disturbing request.

In a video shared online Sani, aged 25, revealed that Yahaya had given him a potion and instructed him to follow bizarre rituals, including using his own urine for three days.

Sani claimed the potion left him unable to think clearly, making him obey Yahaya without question.

“He promised me N1 million and asked me to find a child so he could remove the child’s eyes for a charm to make a soldier disappear,” Sani confessed. He added that he had initially targeted an 8-month-old baby in his own household but ultimately failed to carry out the act.

Disturbed by his actions, Sani informed his sister, who alerted authorities. Following his confession, police raided Yahaya’s residence and discovered incriminating items, including a calabash with inscriptions, white and red clothes, and various charms.

Sani has pleaded for help, claiming Yahaya manipulated his mental state. “I’m begging people to ask Malam to restore my senses,” he said.

