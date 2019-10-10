Frank to Nigerians: 2020 budget a scam, brace up

A political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, on Thursday urged Nigerians to prepared for tough times ahead of 2020 budget circle, even as he described the budget document presented to the National Assembly by General Muhammadu Buhari as a ‘scam’.

Frank said after a careful study of the content of the fiscal document, what the President submitted to the National Assembly shows that not only will Nigerians be heavily taxed, fuel subsidy will be completely removed while social investment programme will cease to exist.

In a statement made available to newsmen Thursday in Abuja, the political activist said from all indications, the 2020 budget as presented has nothing in stock for the common man.

Frank said Nigerians should observe that since the APC’s administration came in 2015, national budgets have been increased annually but without concomitant positive effects on the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

He challenged the National Assembly under the leadership of Senator Ahmed Lawan and Femi Gbajabiamila to tell Nigerians the implementation level of the 2019 budget?

The activist believe that the current National Assembly would rubber stamp the 2020 budget as presented by General Buhari without asking necessary questions expected of a functioning and independent arm of government.

“After careful study, I have concluded that this 2020 budget is more or less a scam. It is not meant to rescue Nigerians from the current economic hardship that has sent more than 94 millions to below poverty line.

“It is a document without fuel subsidy, social investment scheme but a very high level of taxes. So, I urge Nigerians to prepare for the worst.

“Unfortunately, the country will miss the 8th National Assembly under Senator Bukola Saraki and Hon. Yakubu Dogara, who resisted many anti-people policies which would have scaled through against the express wish of Nigerians. Under the current NASS, it will, most definitely, be a ‘yes sir’ kind of National Assembly,” Frank said.

While challenging General Buhari on the effect his previous budgets have had on Nigerians, Frank asked the presidency to tell the world why the country does not have a new refinery since the partial removal of fuel subsidy by the administration and what has happened with the recovered loot since 2015?

“Since the partial removal of fuel subsidy, the APC’s government has not stopped borrowing money both locally and internationally to fund yearly budgets just as Nigerians are yet to see the new refinery promised by government.”

According to him, “The more increase in the annual budget, the more poverty in the land.

“The proposed 7.5 per cent VAT to fund education, health and infrastructure is another bogus tactics by the APC’s government to further compound the hardship of suffering citizens,” Frank said.

He, therefore urged Nigerians to be strong and endure the times, saying “even those who were used for the re-election of the APC administration in 2019 are already regretting their actions and participation secretly.”