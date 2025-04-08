Ndume Warns of Consequences Over Tinubu’s Lopsided Appointments

Senator Ali Ndume, representing Borno South under the All Progressives Congress (APC), has raised concerns over President Bola Tinubu’s political appointments, warning they violate the federal character principle and could have lasting repercussions.

In an interview with Arise TV, monitored by The News Chronicle‘s News Desk, on Monday, April 8 Ndume maintained that while the president has the right to make appointments, these must reflect Nigeria’s national diversity, as required by the Constitution.

“The Constitution is clear,” Ndume stated. “Section 143 mandates that political appointments must mirror the federal character, but that hasn’t been reflected in the president’s choices.”