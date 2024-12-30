Carter’s Legacy: The Lessons For Africans

Let’s begin on a personal experience with my meeting one-on-one with President Jimmy Carter. I was invited to a private dinner alongside ‘Waziri’ Abubakar Olusola Saraki, of the blessed memory, a Nigerian politician, who was the Senate leader in the Nigerian Second Republic, Nasir El-Rufai, the then Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and others at residence of the Ambassador by my friend, the then Deputy Chief of Mission of the United States of American Embassy, Mr. Tim Andrews in the early part of 2002.

From my personal experience and observation at the dinner, I saw in Jimmy Carter, a former President at about age 78 who provided Americans with an ideal model of post-presidential life. In fact, I personally consider him to be America’s greatest former President. He emerged as the champion of good governance, human rights and worked for several charitable causes – of course, funded by the Carter Presidential Center at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. According to available record, the center, began in 1982, and devoted to issues relating to democracy and human rights.

Historically significant, President Carter lived a life of enormous impact, part of which was the privilege and honour of yours truly to meet with JC. The 39th president left the White House with his popularity in tatters. But four decades later, he is judged more kindly, in part for what he did after leaving office.

Jimmy Carter served as the 39th President of the United States from 1977 to 1981. He was awarded the 2002 Nobel Peace Prize for work to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development

I consider it an irony that Jimmy Carter left office in 1981 as one of the most unpopular presidents in modern times, sitting President defeated for re-election and seemingly doomed to be remembered by posterity and as a failed commander in chief with little to show for his four years in office. Jimmy Carter is however much more highly regarded today than when he lost his bid for reelection in 1980. He has produced an exemplary post-presidency.

The lessons for the African leaders is that, leadership does not drop from the blues. and the rise of sycophancy in our society constitutes a silent destroyer of ethics, camaraderie, and true leadership. As such, all leaders must beware of sycophants. They’ve led and are still leading leaders to their downfalls and graves. Being surrounded by sycophants is an occupational hazard for anyone who has some form of power.

Furthermore, the last time I checked, the reign of several well celebrated leaders in the past was truncated owing to the invariably insincere gestures or eulogies showcased by most of those they recognized as their friends or brothers, or as might be the case. This is the reason any leader who actually intends to excel must be extremely conscious of such societal lifestyles commonly known as sycophancy, which I should describe as ‘Eye service’.

Additionally, In the realm of leadership, the allure of sycophancy poses a perilous threat, enhancing egos but concealing deleterious consequences. “I have heard that those who are fond of praising men to their faces are also fond of damning them behind their backs.” meaning that surrounding oneself with those who only flatter you (for what they’ll will benefit) and not those who challenge you for progress can lead to a downfall.

Generally I’d say, we should be wise enough and open our eyes and senses to lots of sycophants running up and down with phrases like:

• My Leader!

• My Honor!

• My Distinguished!

Including those organizing and dashing all manners of valueless “Awards/Medals” to these leaders, just to find something for the stomach. A leader of any of the countries of Africa that gets carried away by these aforementioned awards/ honors/sweet words from sycophants should be considered as an unreasonable person and a completely empty vessel. On top of it all, leaders are responsible, not only for their own success, but also for the success of the people around them.

In conclusion, I’d like to join our esteemed readers and the global community to bid farewell to a man of honor President Jimmy Carter and also welcome us to the era of accomplishment, good governance and prosperous years ahead beginning from 2025. May the year 2025 bring in its trail good tidings of God’s immeasurable grace and exemplary leadership in our beloved continent of Africa and virile followers.

HAPPY NEW YEAR 2025.

Richard Odusanya

odusanyagold@gmail.com

