Forever Begins: Victory and Austine Tie the Knot in Style

The city of Warri glittered in hues of wine, gold, and white on Saturday, December 21, 2024, as Victory Okpako of Agbara-Otor, Ughelli North LGA, and Austine Odia of Idumeje Agbor-Nta, Ika South LGA, pledged their eternal love before God, family, and friends.

The solemn exchange of vows took place at the Divine Gospel Mission INT’L INC., Warri, in a ceremony that was as heartfelt as it was radiant. Witnesses were treated to an outpouring of emotions as the couple declared their commitment to a union that was divinely orchestrated.

A Reception to Remember

Following the solemnization of their union, the celebration moved to ST. Andrew Event Center, Warri, where guests were greeted by a dazzling ambiance of wine, gold, and white—the color theme for the day. The décor was a seamless blend of opulence and simplicity, reflecting the couple’s refined taste and shared vision of beauty.

From their entrance into the reception hall, Victory and Austine captured the audience with a mesmerizing display of well-rehearsed, romantic dance steps that spoke volumes about their shared joy and passion. Their chemistry was undeniable, their movements synchronized as though choreographed by the heavens.

Guests were treated to a sumptuous array of delicacies, showcasing the best of Delta State cuisine, alongside exotic dishes that left everyone’s taste buds in awe.

A Toast to Forever

The toast was a poetic affirmation of their love: “Forever seemed like an illusion far off to us, but after finding each other, we knew our Happily Ever After Forever just started.”

Austine, with a voice filled with emotion, reflected on their journey: “The Lord has done it finally. Recalling how this journey of TOGETHERNESS started gives us reassurance that there is a PERFECT GOD. He gave us the VICTORY we deserved despite our sins. OUR EBENEZER, we your children remain grateful.”

He expressed profound gratitude to their families and friends, saying: “To our family and friends, we remain highly indebted for your SHOW of genuine love in prayers, financial support, and your presence before, during, and after our conjugal bliss. We say a BIG THANK YOU.”

A Love That Inspires

Turning his attention to his bride, Austine spoke words that brought many to tears: “To #mypriority, this is specially for you. Meeting you years back was a memorial. This affirmation of love today perfects this historic journey of TOGETHERNESS whispered to your ears years ago. My treasure, there are no regrets on this journey. This I’m sure of because AKA CHUKWU DIYA—God’s mighty hands are already upon us.

“Lest I forget, the journey of FOREVER that we are embarking on today won’t be too rosy, but be highly assured that the daily love tales will be worth it. There is nothing to fear because your ODOGWU is strongly behind you. Thanks for choosing AUSTINOVIENNA. You remain #mypriority as we sail on this amorous ship of TOGETHERNESS.”

