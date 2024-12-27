Outrage Grows Over Rapper Speed Darlington’s Continued Detention Despite Court Bail

Nigerian lawyer and activist Deji Adeyanju has voiced his frustration over rapper Speed Darlington’s prolonged detention despite a Federal High Court ruling granting him unconditional bail.

Speed Darlington has been in police custody since November 27, following his re-arrest in Owerri, Imo State. Reports suggest his detention stems from a petition filed by fellow artist Burna Boy, which also led to the rapper’s initial arrest back in October.

On Monday, December 23, the Federal High Court in Abuja granted him bail, outlining a straightforward process: his legal team was to present the ruling to the police legal department, which would then forward it to the Force Investigation Department (FID) where he is being held. However, despite fulfilling their part by submitting the court order, the police have not taken any steps to release the rapper.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account on Thursday, Adeyanju called out the Nigeria Police for their inaction, labeling it a blatant disregard for the judiciary.

“The Nigerian Police have refused to release Speed Darlington, a.k.a AKPI, despite the explicit order of the Federal High Court to do so. This is the highest form of disrespect to the judiciary,” Adeyanju posted.

His statement has sparked outrage online, with many Nigerians questioning the police’s defiance and its impact on the rule of law. Concerned citizens and activists are now calling for urgent action to secure Speed Darlington’s release and restore public confidence in the judicial system.

As of now, the Nigerian Police Force has not issued any official statement regarding the matter, leaving many to wonder why a court order can so easily be ignored. The situation has not only highlighted the rapper’s plight but also raised broader concerns about the enforcement of justice in Nigeria.

