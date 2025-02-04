Gov Bago: Endorsing Sani Ndanusa for the Chairmanship of NCDC

A wave of celebration has swept through the North Central zone, particularly in Niger State, following the news that the long-anticipated North-Central Development Commission (NCDC) has been signed into law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday, February 4, 2024. This landmark development was disclosed by Senate President Godswill Akpabio during a plenary session of the Senate upon resumption. He stated that President Tinubu had assented to the North-Central Development Establishment Bill to accelerate grassroots development.

It is worth recalling that President Tinubu had earlier established the Ministry of Regional Development to oversee the various regional development commissions, including the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), North-East Development Commission (NEDC), North-West Development Commission (NWDC), South-East Development Commission (SEDC), and the newly created North-Central Development Commission (NCDC). Engineer Abubakar Momoh from Kogi State was appointed as the Minister of this new ministry on October 24, 2024.

This historic achievement calls for celebration and appreciation. As Senate President Akpabio rightly pointed out, it is a significant victory for the people of the North Central zone, a region that had long been marginalized despite its persistent challenges and dire need for development. Although the zone was the last to be considered for such an initiative, the adage “better late than never” aptly applies.

The mood of celebration has also sparked reflection and gratitude, particularly towards the North Central People’s Forum (NCPF), chaired by Engineer Sani Ndanusa, a former Minister of Sports, Youth, and Development. The establishment of the NCDC is the culmination of years of struggle, mobilization, sensitization, intense lobbying, and passionate advocacy led by Ndanusa and other committed members of the NCPF.

The NCPF has been at the forefront of strengthening cooperation, unity, and the protection of regional interests. It has played a pivotal role in agenda-setting, boosting morale, and providing the leadership necessary for the progress of the North Central zone. The forum’s practice of fostering synergy among chief executives of parastatals from the region has been instrumental in achieving this milestone, cultivating a sense of belonging, unity, and shared purpose.

Given his relentless commitment and sacrifices for the region, Engineer Sani Ndanusa emerges as the most suitable candidate for the Chairmanship of the newly established NCDC. His dedication to service and regional development necessitates this appeal to His Excellency, Governor Umar Bago of Niger State, and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to support Ndanusa’s appointment to strengthen the NCDC with his wealth of experience, passion, and leadership.

Another compelling reason for this appeal is Ndanusa’s loyalty to the All Progressives Congress (APC). He was a top contender in the 2023 governorship primary election in Niger State and was recently appointed as a member of the Governing Council of Admiralty University, Ibusa, Delta State, by President Tinubu. However, this appointment was later withdrawn due to the university’s military status, which does not accommodate civilian appointees. A reconsideration for a more fitting position would be a fair acknowledgment of his contributions, not only to Niger State but to the region at large.

Furthermore, Ndanusa’s background as an engineer, former permanent secretary, and minister with extensive experience in water resources and infrastructure is invaluable to the newly established NCDC. His expertise will be particularly beneficial to the hinterlands, where access to essential services remains a pressing need.

Engineer Sani Ndanusa is a seasoned civil servant and politician who served as Nigeria’s Minister of Youth, Sports, and Social Development from December 2008 to March 2010. Born on May 5, 1957, he has distinguished himself in both the public and private sectors. He holds an MSc in Waste and Water Engineering from Loughborough University, United Kingdom. His career includes serving as General Manager of the Niger State Water Board (1999–2001) and later as its Permanent Secretary.

Ndanusa has also been an active figure in sports administration, having served as President of the Nigerian Tennis Federation (NTF) and Vice-President of the Confederation of African Tennis. Additionally, he chaired the National Sports Commission and played a significant role in shaping Nigeria’s sports policies. As Minister, he was dedicated to making Nigeria the best-performing African nation at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi.

His continuous service in various capacities, including his tenure as an independent director of Lasaco Assurance Plc and Chairman of the North Central People’s Forum (NCPF), underscores his commitment to national development. His recent removal from the Governing Council of Admiralty University further highlights the need for a more deserving appointment that aligns with his expertise and contributions.

Equity and fairness also demand that Niger State be given due consideration in federal appointments. While Plateau State has consistently had strong representation at the national level—dating back to the tenure of Senator Ibrahim Mantu as Deputy Senate President—Kwara has produced Senate President Bukola Saraki and currently holds the Chairmanship of the Federal Character Commission through Dr. Muheeba Farida Dankaka. Meanwhile, Kogi State is home to the Minister of Regional Development, Engineer Abubakar Momoh, and Benue State boasts the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume. Additionally, Nasarawa State has been represented through the recent appointment of Abdullahi Suleiman Ango as the Mandate Secretary for the Youth Development Secretariat in the Federal Capital Territory administration.

Coincidentally, Senator Titus Zam from Benue State has been appointed as the Chairman of the newly established North-Central Development Commission (NCDC), while Senator Isa Jibrin from Kogi has been appointed as the Deputy Chairman of the NCDC.

Given this backdrop, it is only just and equitable that Niger State, a key state in the North Central zone, be considered for the NCDC Chairmanship. Appointing Engineer Sani Ndanusa to this critical role would not only ensure capable leadership but also reinforce the principles of fairness, equity, and regional representation. His leadership would undoubtedly foster unity, cooperation, and sustainable development across the North Central region.

Thus, we strongly appeal to Governor Umar Bago and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to recognize Engineer Sani Ndanusa’s invaluable contributions and grant him the opportunity to lead the NCDC towards a new era of progress and transformation for the region.

