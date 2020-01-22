For Ladies; Five Signs Your Man Is truly Faithful To you

When in a relationship as a lady, one of the best feelings you can ever feel is when your boyfriend is both faithful and loyal to a fault. Faithfulness and loyalty are something we value a lot in our partner and ourselves.

However, being loyal doesn’t just mean that your partner is not sleeping around. It’s more than that but how would you know?

Keep reading to find out the signs that show that your man is truly loyal to you.

He never hits on other women;

Imagine you are hanging out with your man in a bar and then he starts hitting on random girls. Some even do it in your presence and that is a huge insult. Any man who does that to you no matter how playful it is, he is not worthy of your love and there is every chance that he is cheating on you.

But if your man never hits on other women, whether secretly or openly, like he makes sure that you know you are his choice, not just an option, he is the real deal.

He checks on you frequently;

A guy who is truly into you and is not taking you for a ride would always check up on you. He would call to make sure you are okay. If you are sick, he runs helter-skelter to carter for you, if you are sad, he gives you a shoulder to cry on.

He makes scarifies for you;

A guy who is really into you will make scarifies for you. No matter how uncomfortable your needs will make him feel, he is willing to get it done as long as it will make you happy.

He stands up for your relationship;

A loyal guy would never paint his girlfriend bad in front of third parties no matter bad she misbehaves. Like, he knows the difference between talking crap and seeking advice.

He prioritizes your happiness;

To a loyal man, your happiness is his priority. He would genuinely care about you not just because of what he can get from you but because it makes him happy to see you smile and laugh. Little things like being there for you, being your biggest support and love makes him happy.

These are some of the signs and even though the absence of faithfulness and loyalty is the main reason why relationships fall apart, you must not put so much energy trying to find out if your man is cheating on you.

You should also strive to improve on yourself and your relationship too. Remember that it takes two to tango.