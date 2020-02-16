Flood challenge: Anambra Govt vows to demolish structures built on drainages

With the coming of the early rains, Anambra State Government has commenced routine inspection of areas of the State prone to flooding due to blocked drainages.

The inspection team led by the Managing Director, Anambra State Clear Drainage and Forest Preservation Agency, Chief Chido Obidiegwu toured parts of Fegge Layout in Onitsha.

During the visit, it was observed that most of the gutters were filled with the trash while some were blocked by traders who do their businesses on top of them.

Flooding in parts of Anambra have become a major challenge in recent times due to these and also, the illegitimate activities of some developers, who build on waterways.

Speaking to newsmen, Obidiegwu said the team commenced the drainage inspection tour following a special directive from the State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano who on inspection of construction works within Fegge, promised to ensure that all blocked drains are cleared in readiness for the rainy season.

Obidiegwu said, “this tour is routine and we started here because of the promise of Gov Obiano that all drains in Fegge will be cleared ahead of the rainy season. We will also touch all parts of the State to have the first-hand feel of the situation for effective planning on how to clear all drainage systems in the State to prevent possible flooding disaster.”

Expressing disappointment at the sight of the huge quantity of dirt in the drains in Fegge, Obidiegwu promised to come back with his team to implement a lasting solution to the menace.

“We will work with residents in this area to clear these drainage systems. Any structure built on the drains will be demolished and owners prosecuted for endangering public lives and safety,” Obidiegwu added.

Governor Obiano had earlier created the Clear Drainage and Forest Preservation Agency to ensure clear drainages in the State and promote causes that will recover and preserve all Forest Reserves in Anambra.

The bill establishing the Agency which was recently passed by the State House of Assembly is presently awaiting the governor’s assent.

When finally signed into law, the new Agency shall, in carrying out its statutory duties, create employment opportunities for Anambra Youths who could serve as Task Force members, Forest Guards, amongst others.