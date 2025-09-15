Flood Alert: Sokoto Rima Basin Warns Communities on Goronyo Dam Release

The Sokoto Rima River Basin Development Authority (SRRBDA) has warned farmers and residents living along the Rima Basin to be cautious following the increased release of water from the Goronyo Dam in Sokoto State.

In a press release obtained by The News Chronicle on Monday, Abubakar Bagudu, Technical Adviser to the Managing Director, explained that the dam has gone beyond its storage limit of 943 million cubic meters due to heavy rainfall and inflows from major tributaries.

He noted that the situation worsened after the recent breach of the Kankiya Dam in Katsina State.

To protect the dam and prevent disaster, water release has been increased from 300 cubic meters per second to 550 cubic meters per second.

“The public, especially farmers and residents of downstream communities, should avoid riverbanks and low-lying areas. Immediate evacuation is advised to prevent loss of lives and property,” the statement said.

The Managing Director of SRRBDA, Alhaji Abubakar Malam, assured that stakeholders will be regularly updated on water management measures.

The Authority also promised to provide timely guidance to help safeguard communities from possible risks.