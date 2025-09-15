spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
September 15, 2025 - 5:04 PM

Flood Alert: Sokoto Rima Basin Warns Communities on Goronyo Dam Release

EnvironmentNews
— By: Hassan Haruna

Flood Alert: Sokoto Rima Basin Warns Communities on Goronyo Dam Release
Goronyo Dam

The Sokoto Rima River Basin Development Authority (SRRBDA) has warned farmers and residents living along the Rima Basin to be cautious following the increased release of water from the Goronyo Dam in Sokoto State.

In a press release obtained by The News Chronicle on Monday, Abubakar Bagudu, Technical Adviser to the Managing Director, explained that the dam has gone beyond its storage limit of 943 million cubic meters due to heavy rainfall and inflows from major tributaries.

He noted that the situation worsened after the recent breach of the Kankiya Dam in Katsina State.

To protect the dam and prevent disaster, water release has been increased from 300 cubic meters per second to 550 cubic meters per second.

“The public, especially farmers and residents of downstream communities, should avoid riverbanks and low-lying areas. Immediate evacuation is advised to prevent loss of lives and property,” the statement said.

The Managing Director of SRRBDA, Alhaji Abubakar Malam, assured that stakeholders will be regularly updated on water management measures.

The Authority also promised to provide timely guidance to help safeguard communities from possible risks.

Previous article
Chaos in Abuja as Crowd Overpowers ‘One Chance’ Suspects
Next article
BREAKING: Nigeria Inflation Rate Hits One-Year Low at 21.12%
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Atiku Blasts Tinubu Over Rising Hunger, Warns of Social Unrest

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has raised alarm over...

BREAKING: Nigeria Inflation Rate Hits One-Year Low at 21.12%

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
Nigeria’s inflation rate eased for the fifth consecutive month,...

Chaos in Abuja as Crowd Overpowers ‘One Chance’ Suspects

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
Panic broke out in Wuse 2, Abuja, on Friday...

Kicking Downwards: Australia Excludes the Pacific Island Press Corps

Dr. Binoy Kampmark Dr. Binoy Kampmark -
Bullies, never able to hit upwards, always kick down. ...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Atiku Blasts Tinubu Over Rising Hunger, Warns of Social Unrest

News 0
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has raised alarm over...

BREAKING: Nigeria Inflation Rate Hits One-Year Low at 21.12%

News 0
Nigeria’s inflation rate eased for the fifth consecutive month,...

Chaos in Abuja as Crowd Overpowers ‘One Chance’ Suspects

News 0
Panic broke out in Wuse 2, Abuja, on Friday...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x