Chaos in Abuja as Crowd Overpowers ‘One Chance’ Suspects

Panic broke out in Wuse 2, Abuja, on Friday after three suspected “one chance” robbers narrowly escaped being lynched by an angry mob.

Eyewitnesses said the suspects, operating in an unmarked taxi, attempted to dispossess a female passenger of her phone and force her to reveal her bank account PIN shortly after she boarded at Chicken Junction.

The victim raised the alarm, drawing the attention of passersby who intercepted the vehicle, dragged the suspects out, and descended on them, The News Chronicle gathered.

However, police operatives in a Hilux van stormed the scene and whisked the suspects away before the mob could carry out jungle justice.

FCT police spokesperson, SP Adeh Josephine, confirmed the incident, saying operatives responded swiftly to a distress call and rescued two victims found lying on the ground. They were rushed to the National Hospital for treatment.

She added that the crowd dispersed on sighting the police, but no arrests were made.