spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
September 15, 2025 - 3:30 PM

Chaos in Abuja as Crowd Overpowers ‘One Chance’ Suspects

News
— By: Pius Kadon

Chaos in Abuja as Crowd Overpowers ‘One Chance’ Suspects

Panic broke out in Wuse 2, Abuja, on Friday after three suspected “one chance” robbers narrowly escaped being lynched by an angry mob.

Eyewitnesses said the suspects, operating in an unmarked taxi, attempted to dispossess a female passenger of her phone and force her to reveal her bank account PIN shortly after she boarded at Chicken Junction.

The victim raised the alarm, drawing the attention of passersby who intercepted the vehicle, dragged the suspects out, and descended on them, The News Chronicle gathered.

However, police operatives in a Hilux van stormed the scene and whisked the suspects away before the mob could carry out jungle justice.

FCT police spokesperson, SP Adeh Josephine, confirmed the incident, saying operatives responded swiftly to a distress call and rescued two victims found lying on the ground. They were rushed to the National Hospital for treatment.

She added that the crowd dispersed on sighting the police, but no arrests were made.

Previous article
Kicking Downwards: Australia Excludes the Pacific Island Press Corps
Pius Kadon
Pius Kadon
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Kicking Downwards: Australia Excludes the Pacific Island Press Corps

Dr. Binoy Kampmark Dr. Binoy Kampmark -
Bullies, never able to hit upwards, always kick down. ...

Group urges S’East Residents to join CVR, cites Worrisome INEC Stats

Kenechukwu Ofomah Kenechukwu Ofomah -
An Abia State-based pro-democracy and good governance advocacy group,...

Deadly Uprising Forces Change as Nepal’s First Woman PM Steps In, Names Cabinet Members

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
Nepal’s new interim prime minister moved swiftly Monday, naming...

Over 300 Arrested as Mining Marshals Raid Illegal Sites Nationwide

Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu -
The Mining Marshals, a special security force inaugurated by...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Kicking Downwards: Australia Excludes the Pacific Island Press Corps

Opinions 0
Bullies, never able to hit upwards, always kick down. ...

Group urges S’East Residents to join CVR, cites Worrisome INEC Stats

News 0
An Abia State-based pro-democracy and good governance advocacy group,...

Deadly Uprising Forces Change as Nepal’s First Woman PM Steps In, Names Cabinet Members

World News 0
Nepal’s new interim prime minister moved swiftly Monday, naming...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x