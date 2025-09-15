spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
September 15, 2025 - 5:04 PM

BREAKING: Nigeria Inflation Rate Hits One-Year Low at 21.12%

News
— By: Pius Kadon

Nigeria Inflation Rate Hits One-Year Low at 21.12%
Image credit: Channels Television

Nigeria’s inflation rate eased for the fifth consecutive month, dropping to 21.12% in August from 21.88% in July 2025, according to new data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The decline was driven largely by easing food prices, with the food inflation index slowing to 1.65% month-on-month. Overall, headline inflation fell 0.74% on a monthly basis.

The latest figures mark a dramatic improvement from August 2024, when inflation soared at 32.15%.

“In August 2025, the headline inflation rate eased to 21.12% relative to the July 2025 headline inflation rate of 21.88%,” the NBS confirmed in a post on X.

The sustained decline could influence the Central Bank of Nigeria’s next Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision, with analysts watching closely to see if the current benchmark interest rate of 27.50% will be maintained or trimmed.

Previous article
Flood Alert: Sokoto Rima Basin Warns Communities on Goronyo Dam Release
Next article
Atiku Blasts Tinubu Over Rising Hunger, Warns of Social Unrest
Pius Kadon
Pius Kadon
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Atiku Blasts Tinubu Over Rising Hunger, Warns of Social Unrest

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has raised alarm over...

Flood Alert: Sokoto Rima Basin Warns Communities on Goronyo Dam Release

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
The Sokoto Rima River Basin Development Authority (SRRBDA) has...

Chaos in Abuja as Crowd Overpowers ‘One Chance’ Suspects

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
Panic broke out in Wuse 2, Abuja, on Friday...

Kicking Downwards: Australia Excludes the Pacific Island Press Corps

Dr. Binoy Kampmark Dr. Binoy Kampmark -
Bullies, never able to hit upwards, always kick down. ...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Atiku Blasts Tinubu Over Rising Hunger, Warns of Social Unrest

News 0
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has raised alarm over...

Flood Alert: Sokoto Rima Basin Warns Communities on Goronyo Dam Release

Environment 0
The Sokoto Rima River Basin Development Authority (SRRBDA) has...

Chaos in Abuja as Crowd Overpowers ‘One Chance’ Suspects

News 0
Panic broke out in Wuse 2, Abuja, on Friday...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x