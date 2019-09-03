Five dead following Hurricane Dorian in Bahamas

By
TNC Reporter
-
43
Strong winds move the palms of the palm trees at the first moment of the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Hurricane Dorian is confirmed to have killed at least five people in the Bahamas, Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said Monday as the storm stalled over the island chain, unleashing catastrophic wind and rain.

Addressing a news conference at the National Emergency Management Agency in New Providence, Minnis described the storm as an “historic tragedy” for the archipelago.

The Abaco islands on Sunday received the full brunt of Dorian, which was continuing Monday to batter Grand Bahama further to the west.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here